When will Modi govt respond to China’s aggression, asks Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the Bhutanese prime minister’s reported statement on finding a solution to the Doklam dispute raises several concerns, and asked when will the Modi government respond to China’s renewed geographical and military aggression.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Bhutan and India have enjoyed the closest of relations since 1949 but the unshakeable relationship is now facing a challenge from an aggressive China.

Ramesh’s remarks come in the backdrop of Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering reportedly saying that it is not up to Bhutan alone to solve the Doklam dispute and that all three countries of Bhutan, India and China are equal stakeholders.

There has been a dispute over the Doklam trijunction between the three countries with the Chinese creating infrastructure around it. Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Doklam in 2017 and it had been an issue of political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP.