When will govt reclaim PoK: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on SC verdict

NEW DELHI: Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday asked the government when it would reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while also demanding that elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir and its statehood restored.



His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed the restoration of statehood “at the earliest” as well as elections to the Assembly by September 30 next year.

Asked about the verdict, Chowdhury said it was also the Congress’ view that Article 370 was a temporary ad hoc measure and when it was put in place, the reasons were explained

He asked the government to state when elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If the Supreme Court had taken a decision before it would have been better but better late than never. We want the government on the directive of the Supreme Court to hold elections and the statehood be restored,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is part of India and hence 24 seats have been kept reserved for the region in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.