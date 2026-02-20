When Hindi is promoted, all other languages get strengthened: Amit Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that when Hindi is promoted, all other languages get strengthened.

Addressing the Rajbhasha Sammelan in Agartala, he said a false campaign had been underway that Hindi was being imposed on the people, but this has been dismantled in the last 10 years.

"There can be no dispute between Hindi and other local languages since they are two sisters of the same mother who have progressed hand in hand together," he said.

Shah said script and language cannot be an issue of dispute.

He also urged people to talk to their children at home in their mother tongue.

"If you can't do this, your children will remain deprived of the literature of their mother tongue, tradition and culture. We must use our mother tongue at home as much as possible," he said.

Shah said PM Modi has transformed the Northeast from a land of 'vivad' (disputes) to a place of 'vikas' (development).

"As many as 21 peace accords with outlawed groups have been signed since 2014. About 11,000 misguided youths have been brought back to the mainstream after Narendra Modi became the PM," he said.