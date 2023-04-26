When arrogance is sky high, voices are crushed, says Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the government over the protests by top wrestlers here, and asked whether it wants to save the culprits in the matter.

She said that the pleas of the sportspersons, who enhance the country’s honour were being ignored, and asserted that “when the arrogance of a party and its leaders” is sky high then such voices are crushed.

Her remarks came after India’s top wrestlers on Tuesday intensified their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and asserted that they won’t leave the protest site until the WFI president, who is facing sexual harassment charges, is arrested.

Gandhi said that sportspersons are the pride of the country as when they win medals despite all the difficulties and after working tirelessly, “their victory is our victory” and the whole country smiles.