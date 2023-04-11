Wheat procurement begins as Centre eases norms in Punjab, Haryana, Raj

New Delhi: In a major relief to farmers, the government on Tuesday relaxed quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan to protect the interest of farmers.



Following the issuance of relaxed norms, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) along with state agencies has started the procurement of grains from farmers on the basis of revised rates that has prevented farmers from the distressed sale of the wheat.

As per the revised rates, there will be no value cut on wheat having shriveled and broken grains upto 6 per cent, which means farmers will get minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2125/quintal, while a value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal will be deducted on wheat having shriveled and broken grains above 6 per cent and upto 8 per cent.

The decision in this regard has been taken after state governments had demanded the relaxation in procurement norms as the recent untimely rainfall, hailstorm and high velocity wind have damaged the standing wheat crop in some parts of these states.

Currently, wheat procurement is underway in Madhya Pradesh, while it has been delayed in other states because of untimely rains.

While talking to Millennium Post, Additional Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh said: “After the field survey, the ministry has relaxed the quality norms for procurement of wheat in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Rajasthan. The order in this regard was issued on Monday itself soon after analyzing the field survey report. The decision has been taken to reduce hardship of farmers and to avoid distressed sale of wheat.”

The government has relaxed the limit of shriveled and broken grains up to 18 per cent against the existing limit of 6 per cent under the uniform specifications, he said, adding that no value cut will be applicable on wheat having shriveled and broken grains up to 6 per cent.

Besides, the value cut will not be applicable on wheat having lusture loss up to 10 per cent, while value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal on flat basis will be deducted on wheat having lusture loss grains above 10 per cent up to 80 per cent.

As per the order, which is issued by Joint Secretary Rajender Kumar, any deterioration of quality of wheat stock procured under relaxed norms during storage will be the sole responsibility of the state governments and it will be liquidated on an overriding priority basis.

Also, any financial or operational implications due to the relaxation will be the responsibility of the state governments, the official said, adding that a similar demand of Uttar Pradesh is also under consideration and a decision will be taken soon after analysing the field report.