‘Whatever I lay down is the practice; do not try to dictate to CJI’

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Tuesday took exception to the submissions of Senior Advocate Vikas Singh seeking listing of a case, reported by Bar and Bench.

The CJI initially said that he will try to list the matter.

“We will list it, we have a very heavy board,” the CJI said.

However, Singh insisted which did not go down well with the CJI.

“Any day this week. Practice of the court is to finish the board,” Singh said.

“As a CJI whatever I lay down is the practice. Do not try to dictate it to the CJI,” was CJI Chandrachud’s response.

In November last year, the CJI had said that Supreme Court judges are wilting under the enormous burden of workload and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and judges undergo enormous stress when dealing with the task of listing cases.

On November 10, immediately after he took over as CJI, Justice Chandrachud had issued directions to the registry to streamline listing of registered cases in Supreme Court.

Later on November 15, he had said that he aims to employ technology in listing of cases, thereby, reducing the role of the role of registry and the CJI as the master of roster, when it comes to listing.