‘What steps has ED taken over money laundering allegation against Paytm?’

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the government after the RBI’s action against Paytm Payments Bank, the Congress on Monday asked what steps have been taken by the Enforcement Directorate given serious allegations of money laundering have been levelled against the company.



Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked whether the ED was “satisfied” with cases against political leaders, alleging that 95 per cent of its cases were against politicians.

She also asked if the data of users of Paytm payments bank was safe and was not being shared with the BJP.

“Why was Paytm payment bank given such a long relaxation despite so many violations? What steps has ED taken so far on serious allegations like money laundering? How much did Paytm donate to the BJP and the PM Cares Fund,” the Congress leader asked.

On Sunday, Paytm said that the ED is neither investigating One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, nor its Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma for money laundering.

Last week, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, a restricted bank that can take deposits but cannot lend, to not take any further deposits or conduct credit transactions or carry out top-ups on any customers accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, cards for paying road tolls after February 29.

Shrinate also said that in November, 2016 Paytm had supported demonetisation with full-page advertisements praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on November 8, 2016.