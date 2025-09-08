“What kind of retired SC Judge are you?”: Bihar Deputy CM slams INDIA bloc VP nominee for meeting ‘convicted’ RJD chief Lalu Prasad

Patna: Senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday slammed INDIA bloc vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, for meeting 'convicted' RJD president Lalu Prasad. Choudhary said with the INDIA bloc’s candidate meeting Lalu Prasad, who was convicted in the fodder scam case, "democracy has been shamed and is in danger." Talking to reporters, Choudhary said, "Reddy recently met Lalu Prasad in Patna. The RJD supremo, convicted in a fodder scam case, is not even an MP. I must say that democracy has been shamed and is in danger after this meeting." During his visit here on September 4, Reddy met several INDIA bloc leaders, including the RJD chief. The vice presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will see a direct contest between Reddy and NDA’s nominee CP Radhakrishnan.

Choudhary also dismissed speculation regarding NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, reaffirming that JD(U) president Nitish Kumar would remain the alliance’s face. "The BJP and JD(U) alliance is a natural alliance. He (Kumar) is NDA’s chief ministerial face and will remain so even after the assembly polls. Let the Opposition leaders say whatever they want to say," he asserted. Commenting on the recent vandalism of the national emblem on the renovation plaque of Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, Choudhary said, "We strongly condemn the incident. It’s a deliberate attempt to defame national symbols… it’s also an insult to Bihar and the people of the state." Claiming that the Ashok Chakra is closely linked with Bihar’s pride, Choudhary accused the Opposition of insulting the people of the state. "The attack on the national emblem in Kashmir is an attack on Emperor Ashoka, who dreamt of Akhand Bharat and gave us the national emblem Ashok Chakra. The insult of the country and Bihar by the Opposition leaders is unfortunate. Strict action must be taken against those who are involved in the incident and also against those party leaders who remain silent on such incidents." He added, "The NDA will fight for the respect of Bihar. Anybody who disrespects the national symbol in this country is a traitor. Police will take strict action against the miscreants and put them behind bars. When India will be saved, Bihar will be saved… when India’s national symbol will be saved, Bihar will be saved… when India’s national integrity will be saved, Bihar will be saved." Seeking an apology from the RJD and the Congress leaders over the issue, the deputy CM said, "The Congress, RJD and their alliance partners insult the symbols associated with Bihar. They hurl abuse at the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also compare people of Bihar with 'bidis'". They (INDIA bloc) will face political consequences in the coming assembly polls in the state".