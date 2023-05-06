WFI president Brij Bhushan may join Samajwadi Party if BJP cracks whip

New Delhi: The protests against Wrestling Association President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh are gaining momentum, with many “khaps” of western Uttar Pradesh supporting the protesting wrestlers. There are indications that Singh may join the Samajwadi Party if the BJP plans to take action against him. Singh is a BJP MP from Kaiserganj.



Singh’s praise of Akhilesh Yadav, stating that: “Samajwadi Party national president knows the truth behind the drama,” has caused tongues to wag in political circles. However, neither Yadav nor any leader from his party has made any statement in favor of the wrestlers or criticized the wrestling association president.

Sources reveal that the BJP is refraining from taking any action against Singh due to the sway he holds in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the region with a Thakur population. A senior BJP leader stated that the party is monitoring the situation.

“Brij Bhushan Singh has a significant influence in six to seven Lok Sabha seats around Gonda and Balrampur. The Lok Sabha elections are less than a year away, and the BJP hopes that the matter will be resolved amicably,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party lacks a strong Thakur leader, which is why they are interested in Singh. After the party burnt bridges with Raghunath Pratap Singh, alias “Raja Bhaiya,” many Thakur leaders deserted the party, and some even joined the BJP.

Even Arvind Singh Gope was sidelined. As a result, the lack of a strong Thakur leader has resulted in the transfer of Thakur votes in favor of the BJP.

Bhushan is not new to the Samajwadi Party. He joined the SP in 2008 after quitting the BJP, but in 2013, before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he re-joined the BJP.

A wrestler first accused Singh of sexual harassment in February 2021. The wrestler alleged that Singh had been making unwanted advances towards her and had promised to help her career in exchange for sexual favors.

Several other wrestlers then came forward with similar stories of sexual harassment and exploitation by Singh and other officials in the Wrestling Federation of India.

The wrestlers alleged that they were often subjected to unwanted touching, groping, and lewd comments by Singh and other officials. They also claimed that their complaints were ignored or dismissed by the authorities, and they were afraid to speak out for fear of reprisals.