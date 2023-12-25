WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion, says Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Centre on Monday of spreading “false news” about dissolving the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and alleged that its activities have been stopped to spread confusion and shelter a BJP MP who has been accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers.



She also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always protects the accused with all its might and tortures the victims whenever incidents of atrocities on women come to light.

‘The BJP is spreading false news about dissolving the wrestling federation. The federation has not been dissolved, its activities have been stopped so that the accused can be saved by spreading confusion. Do they have to stoop to this level to suppress the voice of aggrieved women?’ the Congress general secretary asked in a post in Hindi on X.

‘The well-known players who made the country proud accused a BJP MP of sexual harassment and the government stood with the accused. The

victims were tortured and the accused was rewarded,’ she said, adding that even the prime minister and the home minister did not pay attention to the issue.

‘The home minister forgot the assurance given to the women wrestlers in return for withdrawing the agitation,’ Gandhi said.

She said it is the “height of arrogance” that the accused BJP MP, former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ensured that the next national-level competitions will be played in his own district, on his own college ground.