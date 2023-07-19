WFI elections may be held on August 7’

The much-awaited Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)elections are likely to be held on August 7 following a series of postponements, sources in the IOA ad-hoc panel said on Wednesday.

The WFI elections were earlier scheduled to be conducted on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls, following Assam Wrestling Association's (AWA) plea seeking right to participate in the poll process.

The roadblock was cleared after the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Gauhati High Court order.

The Assam association had claimed that it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI with voting rights but it was denied recognition by the national federation despite its Executive Committee recommending the same on November 15, 2014.

"The discussions happened today. The issue of five disputed state bodies is still being discussed. Unless that issue resolved, a final list of electoral college can't be prepared. But in all likelihood, the elections will be held on August 7," said a source privy to the developments.