Western UP lawyers lead shutdown in 22 districts over HC bench demand

Meerut: Normal life came to a standstill across 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after lawyers called a shutdown to press for the long pending demand for a High Court bench in the region, with Meerut witnessing a near total closure.

The bandh, called by the Kendriya Sangharsh Samiti for the High Court Bench, was supported by advocates across western UP and more than 1,200 social and trade organisations.

In Meerut, its impact was visible from early morning as shops and commercial establishments remained shut in major areas including Khairnagar, Sumit Budhana Gate and around Gymkhana Ground.

Doctors cancelled outpatient services in the city, though emergency services continued. Schools and colleges were also closed as lawyers staged protests and sit ins at multiple locations. Advocates raised slogans such as “bench nahi to vote nahi”, signalling that the issue could influence future electoral choices.

Leaders of the movement said the absence of a High Court bench in western Uttar Pradesh forces litigants to travel long distances to the Allahabad High Court, causing financial strain and delays in justice. They argued that despite the region’s population, economic importance and crime load, successive governments have ignored the demand.

Congress Meerut city president Ranjan Sharma said the demand has been pending for decades and remains justified. He pointed out that while Delhi and even Lahore were historically closer for people in western UP, the Allahabad High Court is located far away, making access to justice difficult.

In Sardhana, traders’ associations extended support to the lawyers’ call.

However, tension was reported at Navin Mandi when a few traders opened their shops.