Western Command chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar bids farewell to service

Chandigarh: With quiet dignity befitting a soldier of his stature, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, will demit office as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Command on March 31, drawing the curtain on a military career that has spanned more than four decades.



Commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment in the summer of 1986, Lt Gen Katiyar’s journey mirrors the arc of a soldier shaped by the rigours of service and the demands of command. From the icy vastness of the Siachen Glacier to the tense stretches of India’s frontiers, his career has unfolded across terrains that test both endurance and resolve.

Those who have served with him speak of a commander grounded in professionalism, yet forward-looking in his approach. Whether in the corridors of strategic planning as Director General of Military Operations, or in the field commanding one of the Army’s premier formations, his emphasis remained constant—preparedness, cohesion, and clarity of purpose.

At Western Command, one of the Army’s most crucial operational theatres, his tenure has been marked by steady consolidation. There has been a visible push towards modernisation, including the integration of emerging technologies, even as equal attention has been paid to the welfare of soldiers and their families—a balance that defines enduring leadership.

Educated at institutions such as Sainik School Ghorakhal, the National Defence Academy, and the Indian Military Academy, and later refined through higher military studies in India and abroad, Lt Gen Katiyar represents a generation of officers equally at ease with field command and strategic thought.

Decorated with some of the nation’s highest peacetime military honours, his career has been one of quiet accomplishment rather than overt display—an embodiment of the Army’s enduring ethos.

In his farewell remarks, he chose not to dwell on personal milestones but on collective effort—acknowledging soldiers, fellow services, civil administration, and the people whose support underpins military readiness. It was a reminder that the strength of an institution lies not in individuals alone, but in the shared commitment of many.

As Lt Gen Katiyar steps away from uniform, he leaves behind not just a record of service, but a legacy of steadiness and purpose. In an era of evolving challenges, such leadership remains both relevant and reassuring.

He now turns a new chapter in Lucknow—away from the frontlines, yet forever a soldier at heart.