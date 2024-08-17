West Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj included

Jammu: With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the first-ever Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after it was reorganised into a Union Territory, West Pakistani refugees -- who will vote for the first time in these elections -- are gearing up to participate in this democratic process.

A meeting of community members is scheduled for next week to strategise for the polls, marking a historic moment for the refugees who have long awaited the right to vote.

The elections will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, with the votes being counted on October 4.

Assembly elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the region, in August 2019.

This is also the first time that West Pakistani refugees, alongside members of the Valmiki Samaj, will have the opportunity to vote in Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Laba Ram Gandhi, president of the Pakistan Refugees’ Action Committee, expressed his enthusiasm for the elections.

“This is the first time we will be participating in the Assembly elections after more than seven decades of our settlement here,” he said. Gandhi emphasised the importance of internal discussions among community members to ensure effective representation in the

new Assembly.