West Bengal: ‘Target of `1.40 lakh cr lending by banks for ongoing fiscal’

Kolkata: Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday expressed satisfaction regarding the disbursement of bank loans for the small and medium enterprises and Self-Help-Groups (SHGs) across the state.



“We have set a target of Rs 1.40 lakh crore lending by the banks for the ongoing fiscal. By the end of February, it had reached Rs 1.37 lakh crore. By the end of March, it is expected to reach Rs 1.50 lakh crore,” Mitra said after chairing the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting in which over 100 bankers participated.

According to the centre, against an investment of Rs 1 crore, about 37 people get employed. Hence, the huge lending to the MSME sector will generate more employment which is always emphasised by the Chief Minister.

Before the government under the leadership of Banerjee assumed power in 2011, the lending by banks was Rs 8,387 crore, claimed Mitra.

In the 2023-24 financial year, till February, the lending to SHGs has been to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore with 8.18 lakh groups getting the benefit.

By March end, the amount is expected to reach Rs 24,000 crore with 9 lakh SHGs deriving benefits.

Among other schemes, over 31,000 have received benefits of Bhabishyat Credit Card scheme while over 18 lakh have received benefits of Kisan Credit Card scheme.

Over 66,000 students have benefitted from the Student Credit Card scheme.

Mitra has instructed for appointing a nodal officer in each college who will keep liaison with banks and help students who want to avail benefits of Student Credit Card.