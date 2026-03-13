West Bengal polls: EC to ramp up observers, security

Kolkata: The Election Commission is all set to significantly scale up the deployment of observers, security measures and technological monitoring mechanisms across the state to ensure that the upcoming assembly elections are conducted in a free, fair and intimidation-free manner.

According to sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengal, a proposal has been sent to the apex poll body seeking a sharp increase in the number of general, police and expenditure observers for the elections.

During the 2021 Assembly polls, around 160 general observers were deployed across the state. However, officials said the number could increase substantially this time. “We have proposed at least one general observer for every Assembly constituency, and in some constituencies we have recommended more than one observer. We hope the Commission will approve the proposal,” a senior official in the CEO office said.

The number of police observers is also expected to rise significantly. In the last Assembly elections, 37 police observers were deployed across West Bengal. This time, the Commission is planning a much larger deployment, particularly in sensitive districts , where more than one police observer will be assigned to oversee security arrangements.

Similarly, the number of expenditure observers, who monitor election spending and financial irregularities, is also likely to increase. In the 2021 Assembly polls, 84 expenditure observers were deployed. While the Commission has not yet finalised the exact number for the upcoming elections but the number will go upto at least 100.

Meanwhile, the Commission has already begun deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the state ahead of the polls. Around 480 companies of central forces have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure peaceful polling. A significant number of these personnel have already been stationed in various districts, and more contingents are expected to arrive once the election schedule is formally announced.

Technology will also play a key role in the monitoring process. The Commission has decided to introduce 100 per cent webcasting in all polling stations across the state and for the first time this year the facility will be extended outside polling stations too.

Meanwhile, the EC appointed returning officers for all the 294 Assembly constituencies.