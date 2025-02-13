West Bengal Guv to attend flag hoisting ceremony in Darjeeling on Friday

Darjeeling: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will be attending a Flag Hoisting Ceremony in Darjeeling on Friday. He is scheduled to return on the same day.

The Governor will be arriving at Darjeeling on Friday morning. In Darjeeling he will be attending the inauguration of a 72 feet high flag mast at the War Memorial at Batasia Loop as the Chief Guest. The flag mast has been erected by the Flag Foundation of India along with the Indian Army. It is in honour of the immortal legacy of the Indian Army brave hearts. The War Memorial is an iconic landmark located at the Batasia Loop, 5 km from Darjeeling. It is dedicated to the Gorkha soldiers. The Governor is scheduled to depart on Friday afternoon after the programme.