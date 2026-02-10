West Bengal Governor felicitates NCC cadets

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Monday felicitated National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets of the West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate at an award ceremony held at Lok Bhavan. He was accompanied by Major General Amarpal Singh Chahal, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate for West Bengal and Sikkim, among others.



Bose awarded the Governor’s Medals to 55 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force wings for their exemplary performance and services. Trophies were also given for the best Army, Navy, and Air Force NCC units, and the best NCC group.

Bose commended the performance of the Bengal and Sikkim NCC contingent at the Republic Day Parade and Camp. Cadet Sergeant Preeti Sharma was adjudged the best Air Force cadet in the senior wing at the National level, and the contingent also won the Best Line Area Trophy.