West Asia crisis: PM Modi urges states to work as ‘Team India’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the constitution of seven empowered groups to deal with the potential long-term impacts of the West Asia war and urged states to work with the Centre in a ‘Team India’ approach to ward off the crisis.



Observing that the situation is constantly changing in West Asia, he said its adverse effects are likely to persist for an extended time, and called upon citizens to remain prepared for every eventuality.

Flagging ‘serious side effects of the war’, the Prime Minister recalled the national response to COVID-19, when empowered groups of experts had helped address challenges, and said the seven empowered groups will deal with the consequences of war and evolve strategies on fuel, fertilisers, gas, supply chains and inflation.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, he reiterated India’s position of dialogue and diplomacy as the only solutions to the restoration of peace in West Asia.

He also said India was in constant touch with all parties, including Iran, Israel and the United States, to stress de-escalation.

While admitting to the unprecedented challenges the war is posing for India in terms of supply of essential goods, including crude, gas and fertilisers, the Prime Minister said going forward “self-reliance was the only option”.

Noting that the war has created a serious energy crisis globally, he also warned miscreants against taking advantage of crisis, and has asked state governments to check black marketing and hoarding.

In such a critical situation, it is essential that a united voice of peace and dialogue goes out to the entire world from this Upper House of India’s Parliament, Modi said.

He asserted that the government is trying to procure gas and crude oil from all available sources, and efforts on this front will continue in the coming days to ensure that the common people are not affected.

Modi also said necessary preparations have been made for the adequate supply of fertilisers, as he assured farmers that no burden of war falls upon them.

“The government is working with a comprehensive strategy to address every aspect of this crisis -- be it its short-term, medium-term, or long-term implications,” he said.

The government, the Prime Minister said, has already constituted an inter-ministerial group, which meets regularly to assess any difficulties in import-export operations and work on devising necessary solutions.

“Much like the empowered groups, comprising experts and officials, that were formed during the COVID-19 pandemic to tackle challenges across various sectors, seven such new empowered groups were constituted just yesterday.

“These groups will be tasked with taking action, guided by both immediate and long-term strategies, on critical issues, such as supply chains, petroleum and diesel, fertilisers, natural gas, and inflation. I am fully confident that through these collective efforts, we will be able to effectively navigate the prevailing circumstances,” Modi said.

Noting that the West Asia crisis is of a unique nature, the Prime Minister said its solutions are being devised in a correspondingly distinct manner.

“We must confront every challenge with patience, restraint, and a calm mind,” he said.