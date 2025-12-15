We’ll work with truth, non-violence to defeat Modi & Shah, says Rahul

New Delhi: Alleging that “vote chori” was in the BJP’s DNA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party stood with ‘satya’ (truth) and vowed to remove the “Narendra Modi-RSS government” from power.

Addressing the party’s ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ rally at the Ramlila Maidan here, he launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission and mentioned the names of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to allege that they were working for the BJP.

“We will stand with ‘satya’ (truth) and will remove the Narendra Modi-RSS government from power. They have ‘satta’ (power), and they indulge in ‘vote chori’,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Claiming that truth is in the DNA of those following the Congress ideology, he alleged that there is untruth and “vote chori” in the DNA of the BJP-RSS.

“You should not fear, in the end we will remove Narenda Modi, Amit Shah and the RSS government from power by following the path of truth,” he said.

Asserting that it may take time, but truth will ultimately win, the former Congress chief said, “We’ll work with truth and non-violence to defeat Modi and (Amit) Shah.”

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the Ramlila ground, where party workers in large numbers gathered to protest against “vote chori”.

The party has collected around six crore signatures against alleged vote theft from every corner of the country, and will be presenting the same to the President of India.

Later, in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Theft is in the BJP’s DNA.”

“Money theft - land theft - institution theft - rights theft - employment theft - Mandate theft - government theft - election theft - vote theft. Theft from the people is the ladder to power for the BJP,” he said.

Referring to recent speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rahul Gandhi said that “Mohan Bhagwat says the world does not see truth but power, and whoever has power is regarded”.

“Vishwa satya ko nahi, shakti ko dekhta hai, jiske pas shakti hai, usko manta hai...bhale mann se nahi, par manta jaroor hai (The world does not acknowledge only truth; it also acknowledges strength. It may not accept the strength from the heart, but it does accept it),” Bhagwat had said on Saturday.

Gandhi said, “Our ideology, our country’s ideology and our Hindu religion and other religions say that truth is most important, but Mohan Bhagwat says truth has no significance, only power is important.”