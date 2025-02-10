We’ll have to watch closely, carefully what is happening in B’desh: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said New Delhi will have to watch “closely and carefully” what is happening in Bangladesh, as he cautioned that the neighbouring country could be “our soft underbelly” and India might be very vulnerable if a hostile government were to come to power there.

During an interaction hosted at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) here on the occasion of a book launch, he also said, “We, as a friendly neighbour, should signal at all levels that our commitment is to the well-being of the people of Bangladesh” rather than conveying “the impression that we are more concerned about either a particular political party or a particular community”.

Currently, an interim government led by Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus is in place in Bangladesh, which witnessed massive student-led protests last year leading to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 as protesters overrun the streets and Government offices, and she has been living in India since then.