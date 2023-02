We’ll have to save country together, says Tejashwi

New Delhi: Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here and they had a “detailed discussion” on several issues including those related to politics and the economy.



Yadav, who is the deputy chief minister of Bihar, said during his meeting with Kejriwal, they had a “detailed discussion on current social, political and economic issues”. He also shared on Twitter some pictures of him and the Aam Aadmi Party national convener. “The BJP government has mortgaged public undertakings, resources, national wealth and the country to capitalists,” Yadav said and added that “we all have tosave the country together”.