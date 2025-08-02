'Welfare of employees is govt’s priority’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that no employee working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam will be removed from service. The welfare of employees remains a top priority for the government, which has undertaken several measures to safeguard their future.

Recently, the CET examination was successfully conducted, through which eligible youth will be provided permanent jobs in various government departments. The Chief Minister made these remarks while speaking to mediapersons after a programme held in Panchkula today. He said that the resolution of the state government is Non-stop efforts – non-stop development.