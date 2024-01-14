Welcome criticism from all quarters, says CPIM

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday said it welcomes criticism from all quarters and takes corrective action where required.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan was responding to reporters’ queries regarding the recent pointed critique of authoritarianism in politics by Malayalam literary doyen and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair. Govindan said that Nair actually read out something that he had written back in 2003 when the A K Antony led-UDF govt was in power and questioned the media how it could be sure that the writer was referring to Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left government. Delivering the keynote address at a literary festival in Kozhikode on Thursday, MT had taken a dig at politicians, in presence of CM Vijayan, stating that power gives way to dominance or authoritarianism at times.