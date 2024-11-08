WeIcome aboard: Indian Navy mesmerises Prez with operational prowess on INS Vikrant

Goa: In a significant display of India’s maritime strength, President Droupadi Murmu observed an extensive operational demonstration by the Indian Navy onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday.

The visit, marking her first onboard experience with the navy at sea, underscored her role as the supreme commander of the armed forces and highlighted India’s advanced naval capabilities and indigenous defence prowess.

The President’s engagement began upon her arrival at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station in Goa, where she was received by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Her arrival was marked by a ceremonial guard of honour presented by 150 navy personnel, a traditional gesture of respect for the head of state.

Shortly after, the President embarked on INS Vikrant, positioned off the coast of Goa and operating alongside an impressive flotilla of 15 frontline warships and submarines. Her visit to Vikrant — a symbol of India’s indigenous defense engineering — was aimed at witnessing firsthand the operational capabilities and strategic missions the Indian Navy undertakes to secure India’s maritime frontiers.

Once onboard, Murmu was provided an in-depth briefing on the Indian Navy’s operational structure, its key roles and the concept of operations that guide naval engagements across the seas. The navy showcased a series of high-stakes drills, including deck-based fighter take-offs and landings, missile firing exercises from warships and coordinated submarine operations.

The aerial display was a prominent feature of the demonstration, with over 30 naval aircraft conducting a synchronised flypast, exhibiting precision and control in tactical formations. The grand finale was a traditional steam-past involving the assembled warships, each saluting the President as they passed by INS Vikrant in a time-honoured naval custom that dates back to the early days of naval warfare.

At lunch, President Murmu interacted directly with the officers and crew of INS Vikrant, gaining insight into the challenges and responsibilities shouldered by those serving at sea. Her conversations with the crew provided an opportunity for personal engagement, underscoring her support and commitment to the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel. Concluding her visit, President Murmu addressed the fleet, acknowledging the dedication and resilience of the Navy in protecting India’s maritime interests. Her speech was broadcast to all naval units operating at sea, reaffirming the significance of their mission and the essential role of the Navy in securing the nation’s sovereignty in an increasingly complex maritime landscape.

The President’s visit to INS Vikrant and the operational demonstration she witnessed serve not only as a testament to India’s evolving naval strength but also as a signal of national pride in the country’s indigenous defence achievements.

The experience provided her a closer look at the complexities of modern naval operations and the preparedness of the Indian Navy to meet emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.