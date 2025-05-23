‘Weapons of mass distraction’: Congress slams Operation Sindoor delegations, hits out at Modi

new delhi: The Congress on Thursday alleged that the diplomatic delegations being sent abroad were part of the government’s “WMD -- weapons of mass distraction” exercise and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi call a special session of the Parliament and clarify US President Donald Trump’s India-Pakistan ceasefire claims.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also said that instead of throwing out grand sounding but hollow filmy dialogues in public rallies, as he did in Bikaner on Thursday, the Prime Minister should answer the serious questions being asked of him.

“Why are the brutal killers of Pahalgam still free -- according to some reports, they had been responsible for three earlier terror attacks in Poonch, Gagangir and Gulmarg over the past 18 months. Why have you not chaired any all-party meeting and taken the Opposition parties into confidence?” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He also questioned why the PM had not called a special session of Parliament to reiterate the unanimously-passed resolution of February 22, 1994, and update it, given the deep China-Pakistan nexus evident during Operation Sindoor.

“Why have you stubbornly remained silent on the repeated claims being made by President Trump and US Secretary of State Rubio on the US role over the past two weeks especially?” Ramesh asked.

The Congress general secretary cited news reports that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam massacre were also involved in three earlier terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and said there should be a clarification from the government if this was true as it would make their being at large even more serious. “The continued refusal of the prime minister to call a session of Parliament and meanwhile send a delegation of 50 MPs to different countries… is all domestic optics and meaningless,” Ramesh said.

These delegations are “meaningless optical exercises”, he added. “India and Pakistan have WMDs (weapons of mass destruction). India has one more class of WMD that Pakistan does not have -- weapon of mass distraction. The sending of these delegations is part of the WMD exercise,” Ramesh said in a swipe at Modi.