We will together realise PM’s vision of ‘Make in India’, ‘Viksit Bharat’: MP CM Yadav to investors

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday pitched the state as a prime investment destination, assuring investors that the government would stand as a “guarantor” for their success.

Speaking at an interactive session on investment opportunities in the upcoming PM MITRA Park at Dhar, held in New Delhi, Yadav called the project a “golden opportunity” to build India’s future in the textile sector.

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh, senior bureaucrats, and leading industrialists from the textile and apparel sector participated in the event. The Chief Minister said the Dhar park would be a decisive step towards making India the “textile capital of the world” and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swadeshi campaign, Make in India, and Viksit Bharat vision.

The session drew a strong investor response, with 15 companies presenting proposals worth Rs 12,508 crore, which are expected to generate over 18,000 jobs. Key proposals included Rs 4,500 crore from Trident, Rs 1,300 crore from A.B. Cottspin, Rs 1,024 crore from Arvind Mills, Rs 1,000 crore each from Sanatan Textiles and BSL members, and significant commitments from Best Corporation Tirupur, RSVAM (LNJ Bhilwara), and others.

CM Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh ranks seventh in cotton production and offers abundant raw material, stable law and order, eight airports, extensive rail connectivity, and low-cost skilled labour. “Investment is yours, business is yours, profit is yours—while the government guarantees all facilities and incentives,” he told investors.

Union minister Giriraj Singh said the Dhar PM MITRA Park would not just be an industrial hub but a solution to the textile sector’s long-pending demands, integrating the entire farm-to-fashion value chain. “This park will give Indian textiles a competitive edge globally,” he remarked, citing the $800-billion global textile market as a major opportunity.

Senior officials said the 2,158-acre Dhar park will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including zero liquid discharge CETP, plug-and-play facilities, industrial housing, and testing and training centres. The project is expected to attract over Rs 10,000 crore in investment and generate nearly two lakh jobs once operational.

CM Yadav concluded that Madhya Pradesh was fast emerging as India’s “model state” for investment, and invited global players to partner in shaping the country’s textile future.