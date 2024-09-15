We will not let criminals remain in Haryana, when Cong forms govt: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has given a direct warning to criminals operating in Haryana to either give up crime, or leave the state before October 8, when the Congress government is formed.



Addressing an election meeting in Assoda village on Sunday, he said that Congress government is going to be formed in the state on October 8. “Before that, either stop crime or leave Haryana. The aim of the Congress government is to make Haryana developed and safe,” he said.

Hooda appealed to the people here to vote for Congress candidate Rajendra Joon. In the ‘Aashirwad Sabha’, the people present congratulated Hooda on his birthday by garlanding him with a huge garland. Apart from this, supporters celebrated his birthday by organising blood donation camps, performing ‘havans’ and cutting cakes at many places across the state.

Hooda told the huge crowd that even before the formation of the Congress govt in 2005, gangs used to operate from jail, but the Congress eradicated crime and law and order was maintained for 10 years. “Due to this, the state progressed, and Haryana became the number one state in the country in terms of development,” he said.

“The BJP made Haryana a haven for criminals in 10 years. Haryana became the number one state in the country in crime. Every day ransom is demanded from businessmen and they are fired upon. The criminals have become so fearless that every day 45 women are being subjected to crime. Every day 3-4 murders, 5 rapes, 13 kidnappings take place. No one feels safe. But now this empire of fear is going to end. When Congress govt is formed in the state, the rule of law will be established again,” he promised.