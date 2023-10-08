We will make sure no water is given to any state: PPCC chief

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring held a press conference at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Saturday.



While addressing the media, he discussed at length about the facts of the SYL and also expressed Punjab’s inability to give water to any other state.

Raja Warring said that the land under farming would get adversely affected if the decision regarding the SYL Canal goes against the state.

“If we are asked to share any more water, we will be killing the farmers of our state with our own hands, thus killing Punjab as well.”

PPCC Chief urged all political parties of Punjab to come together on the issue and demanded the central government led by the BJP to look sympathetically at the issue as it is related to Punjab’s future and not merely play politics on the same.