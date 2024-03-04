We will drive out all goons from Haryana again when Congress govt returns: Hooda

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the massive record turnout at the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ Rally at Kalayat was an indication of the impending change in the state and the fact that the Congress in returning to power in the next election.

“Today, Haryana has been described as the most unsafe state in the country in the Social Progress Index (SPI) report of the Government of India. This time, when the Congress government comes again, all the goons will be thrown out of Haryana,” he stated.

Addressing the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally organised in Kalayat grain market, Hooda expressed deep concern over the increasing crime and breakdown of law and order in the state.

He said that even when his government came in 2005, the law and order situation was very bad, but as soon as he took oath as the Chief Minister, he gave a stern warning to the criminals and asked them to either give up crime and join the mainstream, or leave Haryana.

Expressing his anguish, Hooda said that before 2014, Haryana which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, sports, and providing employment. “Today Haryana is number one in unemployment, crime, drugs, and corruption,” he noted.

Describing Skill Employment Corporation as a den of corruption, Hooda said the govt is giving jobs on contract and is also sending the youth here to war-torn areas like Israel, while other countries are bringing back their people from there. He said that 2 lakh permanent government posts are lying vacant in Haryana.