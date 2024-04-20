We will certainly win: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh/Jind: Certain of winning the Lok Sabha elections, Former Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said that he will win with a wide margin. Khattar further added that the BJP govt has taken important steps towards eradicating corruption. Taking a jibe at Congress he said that during Congress regime corruption and corrupt people were promoted. He was on a tour of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency and was talking to media persons after meeting the workers.

