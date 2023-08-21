‘We were Vipaskh, people have now made us Vikalp’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress was the Vipaksh but the people of Haryana now see the party as the Vikalp (option).



Hooda, speaking before massive crowds at the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh meeting in Hisar on Sunday, listed out the party’s welfare agenda and said the party delivers on what it promises.

The rally, held on Sadbhavna Diwas, to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had a huge turnout as roads leading to the venue at the grounds of Sector 1-4 in Hisar, were completely blocked with traffic and there were more people outside, than inside the pandal.

Entire Hisar was painted in Congress colours as troupes of party supporters marched through the streets with drums to reached the venue.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda remembered former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution to the growth of India as a global IT super power.

Enthused by the huge crowd, he said the enthusiasm and support of this sea of people today present today, the Vipaksh had become the Vikalp.

He said that the Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh programme has been held in 9 Lok Sabha seats till now but the crowd at Hisar had broken all previous records.

The records have been broken in each rally and this rally broke all previous records.

“Now Udaibhan ji and I have decided that by the end of this year, we will visit all the 90 assembly constituencies of the state.

Apart from this, the Jan Milan program will also continue in every district,” he said.