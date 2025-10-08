Operation Sindoor restored 'rightful place' of offensive air action in national consciousness: IAF chief

Hindon (UP): The Indian Air Force's "bold and precise" attacks on enemy targets during Operation Sindoor restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Wednesday. The Chief of Air Staff also said that his force has proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days. Air Chief Marshal Singh was addressing air warriors on the occasion of the Air Force Day at the Hindon air base. "Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcome in just a few days," he said. The Chief of Air Staff described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of what can be achieved through "meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution." "India's bold and precise attacks restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness," he said. "Our robust air defence architecture and offensive employment of long-range surface to air missiles systems limited the adversary's ability to operate and ensured safety of our vital assets," he said. "The outstanding performance of the indigenously developed and integrated weapons which delivered precise and devastating blows deep inside enemy territory, vindicates our faith in home-grown capabilities," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh noted that the increasing pace of integration of new systems, weapons and equipment into the IAF's operational plans has been a "significant success". "I can see that there is an increased culture of accountability, safety and security amongst the air warriors and this is directly reflected in our reduced incidents and accidents," he said. "At all levels, leaders are leading from the front, demonstrating exceptional vision and empathy. They are ensuring that every individual is empowered with the necessary training and is motivated," he added.