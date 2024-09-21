We have never implemented Pak agenda: Farooq counters PM Modi

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the party has never implemented Pakistan’s agenda.



Abdullah’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi said the NC, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress were implementing the neighbouring country’s agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have never implemented Pakistan’s agenda. It is regrettable that those who accuse us are implementing Pakistan’s agenda. What can we do to them?” the NC president told reporters in Hazratbal.

Apparently referring to Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid whom the NC and PDP have accused of being the BJP’s agent to fragment votes in the Kashmir valley, Abdullah said those who accuse his party of implementing Pakistan’s agenda were standing with those who got funds from Pakistan.

“They themselves are Pakistan’s agents. They released those who used to parrot Pakistan Pakistan, who wanted plebiscite, those who brought money from Pakistan, they stand with them. Show us one (leader) who was with Pakistan and is standing with us,” he added.

To a question about beef and fish oil being used in making laddus at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh,

Abdullah said while he cannot say anything on the issue, if there is something like that, there should be an investigation and action should be taken.

The NC president exuded confidence about “good results” in the ongoing Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.