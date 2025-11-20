We don’t mind criticism of judiciary but sweeping allegations, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it does not mind criticism of the judiciary but there should not be sweeping allegations of any kind.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh cautioned a social activist Pardeep Sharma who has made certain allegations against judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“You have raised several good causes but you can’t make sweeping allegations against anyone. We don’t mind criticism of the judiciary but it should be in the proper way,” the bench told the counsel, appearing for the petitioner.

The counsel informed the bench that the high court, while purging the contempt on Sharma tendering an unconditional apology, has directed for the planting of saplings of trees.

Justice Kant remarked that Chandigarh was in serious need of greenery and it is good that the high court ordered so.

It noted in the order: “Counsel for the petitioner informs that in deference to the order dated September 15, 2025, the petitioner had tendered an unconditional apology as well as an undertaking before the high court. Demonstrating magnanimity, the high court has accepted the unconditional apology and has discharged the petitioner from the contempt proceedings.”

The top court disposed of the plea in which Sharma had challenged the high court order. On September 15, the top court noted the submission of senior advocate Devadatt Kamat that Sharma genuinely repents the mistake committed by him of sending e-mails between 2023-2025 in violation of the undertaking given by his family members before the high court by way of an affidavit.

It noted that the undertaking was duly reproduced by the high court in its order dated May 29, 2023.

Kamat had submitted that the petitioner is ready and willing to tender an unconditional apology by way of an affidavit before the high court as well as this court.