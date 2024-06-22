We do politics not only to form govt but also to build country: Rajnath

Lucknow: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that they do politics not only to form government but to also build the society and the country. Addressing a meeting of intellectuals at the residence of senior lawyer L P Mishra in Niralanagar area of Lucknow, Singh, said, “You have given me the opportunity to serve from Lucknow constituency for the third time.”

Thanking the people of Lucknow he expressed his gratitude to those who voted for him for victory in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed his respects also to those who did not vote.

“Because we do politics not only to form the government but to build the society and the country. I think that I have tried my best to do what is good for the society and what is right. “Public should evaluate as to what extent I have succeeded in that. I will keep making full efforts for whatever will be required for Lucknow in the future as well,” Singh said.