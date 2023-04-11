We define regionalism as entire Hry: CM

Chandigarh: Taking a dig at previous governments, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that unlike them, his government defines regionalism as the entire Haryana and familiarised ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’.



He said that unlike the Opposition who had cheated people in the name of development; the present state government has ensured that deserving, meritorious get jobs along with ensuring that eligible beneficiaries get scheme benefits at their doorsteps.

“For previous governments, regionalism meant the development of their assembly constituency, but for us, regionalism means holistic development of Haryana. Soon after coming to power in the year 2014, we gave the slogan of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek and are working for the upliftment of those at the bottom of the pyramid,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking during a programme held in Karnal late Monday night.

Responding to the statement of the opposition that a budget provision of only Rs 300 crore was made for health, the Chief Minister said that the people of the opposition did not read the figures correctly. Rs 300 crore has been written only under the head of family welfare. The total budget for health is Rs 9,604 crore.

He said that according to the WHO standard, there is a requirement of 28,000 doctors in the state. There are 13,000 doctors including private doctors in the state. The state government is taking various steps to increase the number of doctors. A medical college is being opened in every district. In the year 2014 there were 700 MBBS seats in Haryana and today this year admission has been done for 1835 seats. He said that along with allopathy, we are also promoting Ayurveda. For this, wellness centres are being opened in every village.

Reacting to the Opposition’s claims that State’s unemployment graph is on rise, the Chief Minister said that the opposition keeps talking about the unemployment figures of the CMIE organisation.

It is a private institution, sometimes it claims that 24 per cent of State Youth are unemployed, sometimes it becomes 34 per cent and sometimes 27 per cent. From this one can clearly understand how reliable and factual CMIE’s data is. As per verified data of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) unemployment in the state is only 5-6 per cent, said Manohar Lal Khattar.

Taking a dig at the statement given by the opposition regarding the government’s debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition sharing unreal figures about State debt.

He said that any government can borrow up to 25 per cent of GSDP and we are within this limit. At the time of Congress, the state’s GSDP was 3 lakh crore, according to which they had taken a loan. But today with our efforts the GSDP has reached 10 lakh crore. We are taking loans according to this GSDP limit. Also, as per FRBM the loan should be within 3 per cent, our loan is also within this limit, shared the Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at the Opposition for dreaming about coming back to power, the Chief Minister said that unlike them we have not cheated people with false dole-outs, rather we ensured that deserving and meritorious get jobs, and eligible beneficiaries get scheme benefits at their doorsteps. For these radical changes we introduced various IT reforms, which, however, the Opposition finds hard to digest.

He said that troubled by these now the Opposition has started calling us the ‘government of portals’ but they too know the reality that these portals have certainly dented their age-old malpractices.