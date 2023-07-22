We cannot strengthen country if we divide it into castes: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a worker should think in terms of one nation, one people, and that only then would we be able to emotionally connect the people with the nation.”



While speaking at a programme organised at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar on Saturday, he said: “We cannot strengthen the country if we divide it into castes and classes. Only small-minded people talk about ‘this is yours, this is mine’. A giving person believes that the entire world is his or her family. As a result, all activity done by the central and state governments in the interests of the country and society should be publicized to the masses,” said Khattar.

Listing the achievements of last eight and a half years, he said that the state government has worked for the welfare of all sections, including the poor, farmers, labourers, and traders. By launching new initiatives, every segment of society has benefitted and their lives have been made happy and prosperous. “The state government has strived to swiftly take Haryana in all the sectors by adopting a ‘Six S strategy’ that is Shiksha, Swabhiman, Swasthya, Suraksha, Swavlambhan and Sushasan. People are satisfied and happy with the work done by the state government for public service as they know that the present state government cares for the poor and unprivileged,” said Khattar.

The chief minister said several educational reforms have been introduced. A goal has been set to adopt the New Education Policy by 2025, in order to stimulate a sense of nationalism in youngsters while simultaneously educating them. Aside from that, model Sanskriti schools have been established in the state to improve education. 4,000 play-way schools will be built, ensuring that children’s foundations are strong since childhood, said Khattar.

He stated that with the objective of providing health facilities to the needy, the State Government has started a new scheme named Chirayu Haryana by expanding the scope of Ayushman Bharat Yojana so that more and more people of the state can get the benefit of insurance coverage of Rs. 5 lakhs under this scheme.

“Earlier 15 lakh families of the state were being covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, but after the Chirayu Haryana scheme, this number has increased to 30 lakh in the state. Apart from this, taking another new initiative, the state government has launched Nirogi Haryana Yojana, under which health checkups for the citizens are being organized. In the first phase, families having an annual income of Rs. 1.80 lakh are being done and the health checkups of 1.21 crore members will be done later on. Under this scheme, 25 types of tests are covered,” informed chief minister Khattar.