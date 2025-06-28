WCD Ministry initiates cyber security awareness workshop

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD), Government of India, conducted a “Cyber Security Awareness Workshop” on Friday in New Delhi to encourage digital safety and cyber hygiene among women and children. This is the first phase of a multi-phased initiative towards enhancing cyber watchfulness in the ministry’s large service delivery network.

The workshop, which was addressed by officials of the WCD Ministry and its autonomous bodies, such as the National Commission for Women (NCW), Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and the Savitribai Phule National Institute for Women and Child Development, was meant to provide participants with hands-on tools to combat emerging cyber attacks.

Key government and private sector experts shared valuable insights. Delegates from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs spoke about the increasing sophistication of cybercrime and stressed inter-agency collaboration. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and IT, shared insights on national cybersecurity guidelines and data protection measures. PwC India presented real-time cases of cyber attacks ranging from phishing to system intrusion, stressing the imperative of perpetual digital resilience.

Anil Malik, Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretary, placed emphasis on growing digital integration in government functioning. “This workshop is a timely move to make sure that government officials dealing with sensitive information are sensitised and aware of best practices on cyber safety,” he said, appealing to participants to put these learnings into practice proactively.

The ministry has adopted technology-centric governance in the last ten years.