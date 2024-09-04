WBTPTA suspends 6 office bearers for failing duties and misconduct

Kolkata: The West Bengal Trinamool Primary Teachers Association (WBTPTA) has decided to suspend the membership of six members, citing their failure to fulfil their duties according to their portfolios. The announcement was made by WBTPTA state President Maidul Islam on September 2.



The expelled members include Working President Palash Sadhukha, General secretary of Coachbehar District Committee Apu Chakraborty, General secretary of Purba Burdwan Ramen Chandra, Vice-President of Birbhum Arun Kumar Dey, General secretary of North Kolkata Saikat Guin, and General secretary of Alipurduar Ratnadip Bhattacharya.

“Six office bearers have been expelled as per the association’s norms. These leaders have made various negative comments on social media. They have also failed to fulfil their organisational responsibilities,” said Islam.

Prior to their expulsion, these six members were issued show-cause notices but allegedly failed to respond. The statement issued by the state president states: “Their persistent misbehaviour towards women and their mindless comments on social media are disrupting the work of the association.” Consequently, their membership was suspended.

Denying all allegations, Ratnadip Bhattacharya, general secretary of the Alipurduar District Committee of WBTPTA, said, “I could not attend a party program due to my involvement in Lok Sabha election work. In the letter, horrible allegations have been made against me. I have consulted with my lawyer and am preparing a legal notice.”