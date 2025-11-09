WBSSC site woes persist; aspirants struggle to view scores

Kolkata: Technical glitches continued to affect the website of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Saturday, a day after the results of the written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers for Classes 11-12 were released. Candidates reported repeated server errors, saying they were unable to check their results despite several attempts. The site, https://westbengalssc.com, crashed soon after the Commission announced the publication of results through an official notification on Friday evening. The website displayed the message “This site can’t be reached” for hours. Officials attributed the disruption to heavy online traffic. Although the results were uploaded around 9:15 pm after delays, the site remained largely inaccessible to candidates. Later, the Commission uploaded the results on an alternate website, allowing some candidates to view their marks on Saturday morning. However, by afternoon, that site too became unresponsive, displaying “Too Many Requests,” while the main site remained down. A WBSSC official said restoration work was underway, but the problem persisted till late evening. Meanwhile, several candidates alleged errors in the final answer keys for subjects such as Geography, Bengali and Environmental Science. Mehabub Mondal, a leader of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, said, “We have informed the WBSSC that some correct answers were marked wrong. Officials told us these were typographical errors that would be corrected.”

The 60-mark written test was held on September 14 across 478 centres in 35 subjects. Of the 2,46,543 registered candidates, 2,29,606 appeared for 12,514 vacancies. The next phase of recruitment involves document verification and interviews. The preliminary interview list, based on written, academic and prior teaching experience scores, is expected shortly. Verification is likely to begin on November 17. A section of untainted teachers expressed concern over low scores and the risk of exclusion from the interview stage. “Those of us who were terminated despite being innocent — what will happen to our future?” asked Mondal.

