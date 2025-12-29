WBSSC calls 154 XI–XII candidates for verification after Cal HC order

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has called 154 candidates for Classes XI–XII to appear for document verification on December 30, following a direction of the Calcutta High Court.

The verification will be held at 11 am at the Commission’s second office in Salt Lake. Candidates whose names and roll numbers figure in the notification have been asked to report with all documents

relevant to their candidature and to the category they now claim.

They must also mandatorily produce proof that they had filed a writ petition by 2.30 pm on December 16, as stipulated earlier.

According to the Commission, the exercise relates to candidates who had applied for recruitment of

assistant teachers at the Classes XI–XII level without mentioning or correcting

their category details and subsequently approached the court.

In compliance with the court’s direction, candidates who had moved the court by 2.30 pm on December 16 were allowed to update

their category status—SC, ST or PH—up to 8.30 pm on December 17.

Officials said that if, after verification, any of the 154 candidates meet the cut-off for their respective medium, subject and category, their interviews will be conducted in the next phase.

The verification and interview process for these XI–XII candidates is expected to delay document verification for Classes IX–X.

The IX–X verification, earlier indicated to begin in late December, is now

unlikely to start this year and is expected to commence early next year.

The Commission also indicated that publication of the XI–XII merit list by January 7, 2026 is unlikely due to the court-mandated process.