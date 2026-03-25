WBSSC begins Part II of Phase I counselling

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Tuesday began Part II of the first phase of counselling for recruitment of assistant teachers for Classes 11 and 12, with 198 candidates issued recommendation letters on the opening day.



Over 200 candidates for Computer Application and Statistics were called on the first day. Of those recommended, 184 were from Computer Application, including 181 from the Bengali medium and three from the Hindi medium, while 14 candidates in Statistics were issued recommendation letters.

The commission said more than 3,000 candidates across 10 subjects will receive recommendation letters in this phase. The counselling process will continue till April 17, according to the schedule published on the WBSSC website.

Subsequent sessions will cover Commerce, Nutrition, Hindi, Home Management and Home Nursing, Political Science, History and Geography. The process will conclude with Mathematics counselling on April 13, April 16 and April 17. Officials said in Part I of the first phase, 182 candidates were issued recommendation letters against 500 vacancies in seven subjects. The remaining vacancies will be filled during the ongoing counselling.

In Part I, counselling was held on February 24 and February 25 for anthropology, home science, music, Santali, accountancy, agronomy and physical education.