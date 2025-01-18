WBSSC announces third phase of upper primary counselling

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has revealed that the third phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level will take place from January 28 to January 31.

Following the completion of the second phase, a total of 2,622 candidates remained on the waiting list. Of these, 1,543 have been selected for the upcoming third phase, leaving 1,079 candidates still waiting for an opportunity.

In its official notification, the WBSSC stated that candidates invited for the third phase can download their intimation letters starting from January 22. Additionally, details of the relevant vacancies will be made available on the Commission’s website on the same day.

The upper primary teacher recruitment panel, which included both merit and waiting list candidates, consisted of 13,966 individuals. Over the course of the first two phases, 11,344 candidates have been covered, with 8,651 receiving recommendation letters.

Sushanta Ghosh, president of the Paschim Banga Upper Primary Chakriparthi Mancha, remarked, “Through three phases of counselling, 12,887 candidates have been called. As per the court’s directive, the remaining 1,079 candidates in the merit list must be guaranteed employment.”