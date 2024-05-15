WBPCB issues closure order to a plastic mfg unit in Howrah

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has issued closure order to a company based at Sankrail in Howrah for manufacturing polybags less than 120 micron which are prohibited as per Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016 and its amendments.



The unit M/S Flexman (India) is located at Jalan Industrial Park on NH 6 at Biprannapara area. It was inspected by the WBPCB on March 21 and apart from manufacturing polybags less than 120 micron which is prohibited, the unit could not show EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) registration during inspection. EPR registration is compulsory for such units as per guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board making it a legal mandate to ensure compliance with environmentally responsible waste management practices.

The unit was called for a hearing at the office of the WBPCB in April and the representative on behalf of the unit admitted during the hearing that both less than and more than 120 micron polybags are manufactured in it. However, he assured that he would apply for Hazardous Waste Authorisation at the earliest.

WBPCB has directed the Environmental Engineer and Howrah Regional Office of WBPCB to take necessary steps for proper execution of the closure order against the unit.

The state government has already granted registration to more than 150 producers , 1121 importers, 27 brand owners and 14 recyclers through centralised EPR so that compostable carry bags and other items are manufactured and available in the state as an alternative.

Following the notification prohibiting production, distribution, sales and use of single use plastic items within Bengal, the state has issued total ban on use of single use plastic in all ecologically-sensitive areas like major tourist places, hill areas and Sunderbans.

WBPCB has widely advertised in detail the various articles of plastics that will be coming under the purview of the ban. The thinner plastic bags, which are difficult to recycle and reuse are choking the drainage systems, making river beds and sea beds dead zones and entering our food chain.

A joint study by the WBPCB and Jadavpur University has pointed out that 1,680 metric tonnes of plastic are produced in the state daily while the total amount of solid waste generated daily is 13,850 metric tonnes.