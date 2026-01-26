WBCHSE outlines exam concessions for CWSN candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued two circulars detailing the concessions available to children with special needs (CWSN) for the 2026 Higher Secondary examinations.



Issued in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the guidelines apply to students under both the new semester-based system and the old annual system. Candidates under the annual system are entitled to 17 concessions, while those under the semester system (Semesters III and IV) are eligible for 16. The additional provision under the annual system explicitly permits the use of calculators, including talking calculators for visually impaired students.

The Council has instructed all heads of affiliated institutions to ensure that eligible students submit applications for these facilities through the official portal.

Standard provisions applicable to both examination formats include an extra time allowance of 20 minutes per hour and permission to use assistive devices such as magnifying glasses and sketch pens. Support services, including scribes, readers and sign language interpreters, are also available, subject to specific conditions.

Further measures include clarification of question paper instructions and colour-naming support for candidates with colour blindness.