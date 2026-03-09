WBCHSE announces online classes schedule to help students choose subjects

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has notified the dates for conducting online classes on six subjects through YouTube Channel to guide students on choosing such subjects in the HS level that could open up better opportunities for their future.

Experts will be briefing the students about the career opportunities associated with subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics Statistics and Computer Science . The subject combination that students may opt for along with these subjects for better prospects in higher education will be part of the session that has been named ‘Bootstrap Program 2026’,

As per the schedule , three days has been allotted for six subjects. Madhyamik examinees who want to opt for Physics and Chemistry in class XI will have their online classes on April 4, students interested to take up Mathematics and Statistics will have classes on April 11 while those opting for Biology and Computer Science will join on April 18. Two hours have been allotted for each subject.

“Students after the Madhyamik examination are confused about choosing of subjects for the Higher Secondary level which actually is the gateway to higher education. Presently, a wide variety of subjects are offered in the higher secondary level and opting for the right subject combination is of utmost importance. These you tube video class will offer proper guidance to a student on how studying particular subject combinations can open up opportunities in higher education and different professional fields,” said Partha Karmakar, the President of WBCHSE.

Currently, the Higher Secondary Council offers 66 subjects, including 16 vocational courses. The Council has introduced several new and contemporary subjects over the past two years.