WBBSE announces summative evaluation schedule

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday announced the schedule for summative evaluations for classes VI to X for the 2026 academic session, including the selection test for the Madhyamik Examination 2027. According to the notification, the first summative evaluation for classes VI to X will be held from April 1 to April 11, the second between August 1 and August 12, and the third and final summative evaluation for classes VI to IX from December 1 to December 11. For class X students, the third summative evaluation will serve as the selection test for the Madhyamik Examination 2027 and is to be conducted between November 17 and November 30.

The board has directed schools to prepare their own question papers, with the name of the institution clearly mentioned at the top of each paper. Questions must strictly follow the prescribed syllabus division, marks distribution and model question structure available on the board’s website, and the evaluation process should assess the extent to which expected learning outcomes have been achieved. Heads of institutions have been asked to remain vigilant in implementing the guidelines, with the board stating that any reported violation will be the responsibility of the concerned school authorities.