WBBPE to hold 2nd phase interviews from January 27

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct the second phase of interview-cum-viva voce and aptitude tests for primary teacher recruitment from January 27 to 30 for Bengali-medium candidates from Kolkata, Jhargram and Jalpaiguri districts.

According to a notification issued by the board on Monday, the interviews will be held at Acharya Prafulla Chandra Bhavan in Salt Lake.

Candidates from Kolkata will appear on January 27 and 28, those from Jhargram on January 28 and 29, and candidates from Jalpaiguri on January 29 and 30.

The second phase forms part of the recruitment drive to fill 13,421 assistant teacher posts in government-aided and government-sponsored primary and junior basic schools, for which around 60,000 candidates have applied.

Candidates have been asked to download their call letters from the specified portal and appear before the interview board with original documents and self-attested photocopies for verification.

The board cautioned that candidates found ineligible at any stage would not be allowed to appear for the interview or aptitude test.

The first phase of interviews was held on December 30 and 31, 2025, for English-medium candidates.

Interviews of 235 applicants were completed in that phase, with about 50 candidates rejected due to discrepancies in qualifications or experience.