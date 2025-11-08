WB: Train services to be regulated in Sealdah Division

Kolkata: Train services under the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway will be regulated this weekend and early next week due to ongoing development and maintenance works at different locations.

At Sondalia station, a six-hour Traffic and Power Block has been scheduled from 11:15 pm on November 8 (Saturday) to 5:15 am on November 9 (Sunday) to facilitate the dismantling of the foot over bridge. Consequently, one pair of Sealdah–Hasnabad locals and one pair of Barasat–Hasnabad locals will remain cancelled on Saturday. On Sunday, one pair of Sealdah–Hasnabad locals and one pair of Barasat–Hasnabad locals will also remain cancelled. Meanwhile, one Barasat–Hasnabad local will leave Barasat at 5:20 am instead of 5 am, while a Hasnabad–Sealdah local will depart from Hasnabad at 5:20 am instead of 4:48 am on Sunday.

Separately, track maintenance work has been scheduled in the Kakdwip–Namkhana section of the division, for which a 240-minute Traffic Block has been planned from 12:15 am to 4:15 am over four days — starting from the intervening nights of November 7 (Friday) and 8 (Saturday) and continuing till the intervening nights of November 10 and 11.